as we start to think about the prospects for recovery from the LA firestorm, it’s worth remembering some words once spoken by a prescient president about how scary it is to hear that the government is here to help you.

the help is rarely useful, the promises unkept, and worst of all, real help gets crowded out. these people would not know which end of an “actual help” to hold if you handed them one.

FEMA, like most federal agencies has become a politicized clown factory utterly unsuited to task playing at petty partisanism and falling on its face when asked to accomplish tasks that amazon or walmart would consider trivial.

they have made 12 kinds of mess out of the response to hurricane helene and while many keep howling about “why is money going to ukraine when THIS is happening at home!?!” (and there is certainly a point to be made there) if i may for a moment play at puissant pussycat and make a bold prediction:

giving more money to FEMA won’t fix this.

you could give them $5bn or $50bn or $500bn, they’d just waste, squander, and steal that too.

did you notice the really big lie in the story above? it’s not about the number of homes delivered. it’s the one about “much needed federal aid.”

consider the possibility that it’s mostly in the way.

“the FEMA mind cannot comprehend this”

legalizing barn raising and building fixes these issues. but the powers that be do not seems to want fixes. they want problems. so they plead “safety.”

first off, this is the real america. say what you want. it’s just plain true.

WNC resident (and X user) Margo reported last month that her area had "56 passenger bus load groups of skilled Amish carpenters coming down from Lancaster PA weekly to help build tiny homes for Cabins for Christ." Margo was doing her bit, looking for help finding room to lodge all of the volunteers. "We are bringing our own supplies and would be 100% self-sufficient," she posted, "Just need a place under [a] roof to sleep and house our volunteers from Monday night through Friday night every week."

betcha a dollar you can indeed guess what happened next…

yup.

right ahead of what has proved to be one helluva nasty cold snap, the bureaucraasaurus stomped in roaring “but muh safety” and kicked people out of homes.

because “rules are for following” and we cannot have anyone breaking them whatever the cost in human misery.

back to tent city!

after all what to the amish, who build all their own homes which stand for generations know about anything?

however much you disdain these bureaucrats, it’s not enough.

everywhere you look, government is the gravel in the gears of progress and the subsidizer of bad ideas.

LA has half the firefighters it should based on population. it’s about the same as the 1960’s. the fire system was underpowered and antiquated. the building codes sure did not help with “fire retardant.” so where is all this “safety” we’re allegedly paying for?

they cap insurance prices while risk explodes, drive all the insurers out, then on conflagration day, they leave everyone in the lurch and uninsured.

here’s a 250 year old village in japan. they have automated firefighting. it’s not like LA could not afford this, it’s a crazy rich city especially many of these neighborhoods.

nope. instead they got fire hydrants that don’t work.

and once the fires are out, rebuilding will start. it’s going to be 20,000+ custom homes. this takes architects, builders, incredible amounts of material. california adds 80k dwellings a year, most apartments. and extra 20k is an INSANE additional number. at typical CA pace, this will be decades to recover. the permitting alone will take 3-5 years. cali is just about the worst in american on “ease of building.”

enter governor clownworld and mayor muppetshow with “solutions.”

the same people who capped fire insurance rates and caused all the insurers to leave are now going to cap building prices to prevent high prices from attracting more builders.

this will wind up reducing the supply of builders willing to come and work and cause long waits to get one.

it will result in materials shortages.

price fixing never works.

high prices are the signal to add supply and bring prices down.

it's how you get builders to relocate from other places and people to enter the building trades.

they are not going to do it for "mandated normal rates."

free this market or you'll hamstring recovery.

lol. fat chance.

“dial 911 to report any capitalism”

price fixing/rent control is a practice with a historical success rate indistinguishable from zero.

amazing that it's still a go to for politicians.

this speaks poorly of their grasp of history and economics.

at the risk of bastardizing thomas sowell

the first law of economics is resource scarcity. there is never enough stuff to give everyone everything they want. the first law of politics is "ignore the first law of economics."

price is a means of allocation and a signal to make more of things people suddenly want.

when you break that signal in times of high demand, you get shortages.

this will be no different.

the second law of politics is, of course, “blame the ill effects of any markets you break on capitalism and use them as a pretext to break more markets.”

i really feel for the people of LA

they are about to get a world class tour of asinine rules made by asinine people coming to asinine ends.

the government is not here to help.

from FEMA to TSA to the federal highway administration and every building department everywhere including and especially anything that touches “green,” the primary purpose of these agencies is to fail into larger budgets and perpetuate problems and crises. the human cost is horrific, the wasted time, endangered lives, lost progress, the degraded infrastructure: it’s a universal.

LA is really in for it. the free markets to pull in the huge resources needed for rapid recovery by offering high compensation are unlikely to emerge. every one of these little regulo-fiefdoms will start trying to assert itself again the minute the cameras turn off. ask maui.

i wish i had better news, but this looks like this is going to be a charlie foxtrot for the ages.

at least krugman retired so we do not have to listen to him trying to call this “stimulus”…