i am just a kitten and not a double secret conspiracy kitty like some other folks i could name, but um, does anyone else find it maybe a little weird how the pharma companies advertise so much on TV and how everyone on TV kinda always only says pro-pharma company things?

i mean, i’m sure it’s just a coincidence and there’s probably a perfectly reasonable explanation and all, but jeez, i sure cannot think of one right now…

i’m getting a little worried that working in this place is getting to me…