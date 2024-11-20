i am just a kitten and not a double secret conspiracy kitty like some other folks i could name, but um, does anyone else find it maybe a little weird how the pharma companies advertise so much on TV and how everyone on TV kinda always only says pro-pharma company things?
i mean, i’m sure it’s just a coincidence and there’s probably a perfectly reasonable explanation and all, but jeez, i sure cannot think of one right now…
i’m getting a little worried that working in this place is getting to me…
Scott Adam’s had an interesting take on it a couple days ago. More or less, he said big pharma isn’t necessarily advertising to the consumer, but buying ad space so the media outlets will feel obliged to never do any in depth reporting that would put pharmaceutical companies in a negative light. I never thought of it that way but as always, follow the money.
These people were literally paid to push the jabs, but very very very rarely told us they were paid to do so. (I think there's a word for that?)
And it went far beyond late-night talk shows, though that was a major focus. Church leaders, mommy influencers, social media stars.....the HHS targeted anybody who could possibly convince somebody else to take the shot. They even wanted to give kids EXTRA CREDIT for taking the jabs. (That's even worse than the burger deal!)
https://www.judicialwatch.org/covid-19-vaccine-campaign/