longtime readers will likely know that i have been wondering for ages just where pfizer got the tech for their covid vaccine. after all, this was one of the most profitable biotech products in history and almost certainly the most profitable per unit time. we knew that they licensed it from german biotech company bioNtech. but where did bioNtech get it?

it always looked implausible that BNT developed it themselves. they had no history of working with viruses or vaccines. they had investments from folks like gates (made in sept of 2109, ahem) and lots of similarly suspicious trappings. i did a whole piece on this back in 2021.

we knew even then that the moderna product was licensed from the US national institute of health (NIH), the facui and collins fiefdom.

we knew it came WAY too fast to have been coincidence. this all happened 4 days before anyone even claimed there was a covid gene sequence to work with (at least publicly)

and the rest was history. the mRNA payload came from NIH to moderna and moderna paid them lavish royalties in the hundreds of millions, possibly billions whose recipients at NIH were never really disclosed (and astonishingly are not required to be). these often go to individuals, not the NIH as a whole. fauci and collins may well be very rich men from this. (and their alleged “nothing to see here disclosures” all oddly seem to predate the commencement of the licensing lucre.)

many searched high and low

but bioNtech remained a mystery.

where did they get their mRNA payload for their incredibly profitable product and how did they do it as quickly as moderna who had clearly gotten the cheat codes from the selfsame “scientists” who funded the virus’s creation?

well, now we know: they got it from the same place that moderna did: the NIH.

then they seemingly skipped out on the check. and now they are getting hit with a notice of default.

doopsie.

amazingly, this seems to have only come out because bioNtech is publicly traded and had to disclose this dispute in its annual report. (to my knowledge, they had never previously disclosed any NIH deal)

so here we are. it was all water from the same well.

classic scooby doo ending!

both the big mRNA vaccines were based on the same technology that came from the NIH. and both paid (or should have paid) royalties for it. they licensed the “vaccine” for covid 19 from the same people who paid to have covid 19 made at the wuhan institute of virology.

it’s daszak and hotez and baric and the whole merry band of virus hotwirers who used money from fauci and collins at NIH to create a virus that then got loose and set them up to charge royalties to create dangerous and ineffective vaccines that sold many tens of billions of dollars worth of product. the ROIC must have been staggering especially as the money spent was public but much of the royalties went to individuals who were not even legally required to disclose them.

this is past “conflict of interest” and well into “would be too on the nose to be the world domination ploy of a cartoon james bond villain.”

i increasingly despair that there will be any justice here. everyone retired to pursue other interests such as “being filthy rich” and even the “sorry not sorry, mistakes were made” apology tours were tepid and insulting.

all the virus creators have new labs and new gigs and lush new grants. everyone involved in this calamitous caper made out like a bandit. they did not just skate, they positively thrived.

questions seem conspicuously absent.

i, for one, would love to know when this bioNtech license was signed and by whom.

who got the royalties?

where did NIH itself get this tech? (as if this is a mystery…)

let’s pull the threads and name the names. there should be commissions and culpability and life without parole, not the life without a care of $20 million cash money royalties as you ride off into the sunset and the systems that allowed, encouraged, and rewarded this remain intact for “next time.”

there is no way the NIH staffers should get royalties for products developed with public funds and public grants. to be allowed to do so without even disclosing it is not even graft, it’s just a license to steal coupled to conflicts so outlandish as to beggar belief.

the NIH is another group too toxic to fix. it should be shut down and the spigot of public money that has so warped private science needs to be shut off. these incentives are entirely perverse and the whole place is an accident waiting to happen and it’s going to keep wrecking science by making funding allocation political rather than sensible.

it’s time to learn from history.

or did you need another lesson?