kitten corner: memeing the news potato

they'll never learn

gatito bueno

Dec 22, 2024

jeez you guys, i mean, at some point they are really going to have to start teaching "the striesand effect" at journalism schools.

this is getting too easy…
Sometimes the memes are so powerful the media is powerless before them.
That's the power of the truth.
The media can repeat 'sharp as a tack' until the sun comes down, but a meme of Biden wandering off and being 'rescued' at an international conference exposed the liars.
Yes, but he didn't explain _why_ memes are so powerful.
It's because memes tell the truth about the lies in the corporate media.
This is also why memes are funny. The tension between the lies we hear all day and the obvious truth comes out as laughter. That tension is the lifeblood of memes. If the media stopped lying, there would be no market for memes.
Fortunately, the media has no other function these days than to lie on behalf of corporations and government, so the market for memes will remain robust for the foreseeable future.