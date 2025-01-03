the “old media” mavens like to preen and strut and talk about how “only they can do real journalism” and “you need to be trained, need to be credentialed” and ask pompous questions like “how can social media check facts?”

they are livid about their imminent ejection from the white house briefing room and their monopoly being broken to allow in bloggers and podcasters and other purveyors of modern media.

they claim this will be a farce.

here is the queen of smooth brain journalism, miss tay-lo herself, taylor lorenz interviewing the CEO of enron.

now, this is funny for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that enron went bankrupt in 2001 but the funnier reason is that the guy she’s interviewing appears to be connor gaydos, a creator of the hilarious multiyear hoax/parody site birds aren’t real website and seller of much great merch.

his pal peter mckindoe drove around in a van telling people that the CIA has replaced all the birds in the US with surveillance drones in the 1960’s. why do you think they sit on wires? they’re charging! think about it!

apparently, tay-lo missed this on her background and fact check.

this is an epic troll for the ages.

get to the end. it’s fantastic.

i mean, wow. just wow.

then perhaps ask some pointed questions about “is this a media i trust to assess or report upon anything?”

things like, perhaps, this?

amazed that anyone still needs to hear this but:

PCR positive is not "infected."

a sufficiently oversensitive testing assay will find "evidence" of trace DNA or other similar "positives" that have zero clinical relevance pretty much anywhere.

they are running this test as a 45 cycle threshold, 32X more overclocked than covid PCR. it’s 35 trillion X amplification.

like covid, the clinical false positive rate on these tests is insane.

all sensitivity, no specificity.

asymptomatic pandemic is not a thing.

there is no emergency here. it's just another round of "torture the sample until it confesses" from the same inquisitors that ginned up the last phony crisis.

media loves these stories because they are scary and sound science with “numbers” and “trends” but it’s garbage analysis.

they love shut downs and mask ups and anything that smacks of crisis because fear sells papers and drive clicks.

but like tay-lo, it’s not fact checked, sound, sane, or reasonable. it’s just more gullible journos grifting for their supper and happy to run society off the rails to do so.

worth keeping in mind as this new “pandemic scare” gets trotted out.