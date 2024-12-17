here’s a recent attempt at woke humor:

leaving aside the manifold embedded absurdities (and the seeming admission that that which resides between your legs determines gender in the very same comic trying to make the point that it’s a social construct and up to the kid to tell us) this leads into some interesting territory around the idea of how people come to believe such absurdities and thereby veer into such atrocities.

fellow internet feline devon eriksen leads us off here with a useful take and a useful framing:

i would quibble a bit with one part of this framing which is that i believe that marxists do indeed have a core belief system and that that system is this:

“the world should be run by marxists, specifically marxists like the specific kind of marxist that i happen to be.”

marxism is a religion for the useless, damaged, and uncompetitive. it provides pandering pretext to play the jihadi and to justify going around taking that which belongs to others by vilifying virtue, merit, achievement, freedom, and flourishing and making it seem unfair that such things result in success and satisfaction. this, of course, includes putting these “others” whose stuff with which one wishes to abscond up against the wall and shooting them if they resist.

marxism is the opiate of the gormless and the lame administered by the vicious.

“subverting the dominant paradigm” is actually incidental. it merely represents a needed step in the conquest. (and it’s always conquest because marxist ideas are ideas so awful that only by force may they be imposed upon any sort of right thinking people.) the violence is inherent in the system.

it’s also a shockingly bad idea of vexatiously infinite seduction to the monotony of midwits who endlessly wrap themselves in its banner in hopes of getting something for nothing or at least of trading slavish adherence to doctrine for status.

and it destroys everything it touches.

“you have nothing to lose but your chains” has almost certainly been the most harmful piece of false advertising in human history.

there’s lot’s more to lose and once you fall for that pitch, this rapidly becomes apparent.

the simple fact is this:

"subverting the dominant paradigm" of a rich society in order to replace it with some sort of ideological contrivance is a fundamentally unsound bet.

paradigms come to be dominant by working. they work for decades and centuries to generate high function relationships between humans evolving and instantiating as common law and common practice. they enable cooperation and webs of robust anti-fragile interdependence. only those that work well persist. it’s social darwinism.

if this practice can support a rich nation full of human thriving it is an exception to the historical human condition of grinding poverty, want, and warfare. this means it’s highly evolved and highly effective, shaped by time, trial, error, and a relentless culling of that which failed to fuel flourishing supplanting it with that which did.

utopians always want to change this.

utopians are always wrong.

to claim that you have some unproven, untested dogma drawn up in a salon by absinthe addled layabouts that can improve upon an evolved bottoms up society that is currently producing vast plenty is as absurd as it is damaging.

you cannot do it.

humans do not change.

human nature does not change.

incentives and laws of scarcity do not change.

even if you could somehow solve the vast planning problems of having a commissar know how much of what foods new york city should consume next week and where and by whom they should be produced and in exchange for what, it would still be insufficient to make any of this function. you still need people in this system and homo-utopianis does not exist. they will not want or do things just because you want them to or demand that they do. this whole conception is a conceit, a sputtering broken failure of a thing. it’s a delusion attempting to inhabit a land of make believe.

and to make such a claim about an ideology with such a comprehensive and unbroken track record of perfect and utter failure as marxism is dangerously deluded reality denial to the point of being monstrous.

i suspect this is why marxists have found such affinity for the gender and trans anti-biology cults. proclivity toward one sort of reality denial seemingly predisposes one toward others. i mean, if you’re just going to make up reality of whole cloth, why not go whole hog, right? is it really that big a jump from “humans will work hard and innovate for the good of the collective and without a need to keep the fruits of their labors” to “i have shoved feathers up my butt and now i am a chicken?”

it seems not.

team “mutable marxist” believes that humans must change to order themselves and their own identities and selves, values and traits, even wants and dreams conform to the world “as it should be,” a world with marxists on top.

they presume you to be malleable in this regard, ready to be altered and shaped by propaganda and ideology and coercive force (always coercive force) into the “new man” or new “nongendered manlike but not masculine non-binary human like object” of their newfound conception.

it’s not progress. it’s assault. it’s breakage.

the whole movement constitutes and glorifies the quite literal sacrifice of morals, science, merit, and virtue upon the altar of cupidity, stupidity, and horrific midwitted mediocrity.

to call this “progress” constitutes and requires intense reality denial.

marxism apes academic and professorial poses and lays claim to being the thinking of the intelligencia, but it’s not. it’s ersatz intellectualism of the inadequate, a cargo cult seeking shiny trade goods it does not really understand. none of these “travelers” were any sort of shining lights. they were hacks. academics gravitate to marxism for the same reason other losers do: to call their losing winning and to try to cast it as noble struggle while canceling any who dispute them. the fact that none of it works in practice is why they accrete to “the academy,” a place where they can preen and posture in parlors and symposia devoid of need to do anything but complain and demand.

“gib me free stuff and trappings of success!” says the entitled uncompetitive. if we just had more diplomas, we’d be economically accomplished! it’s all marker no merit and a mistaking of the indicators of ability like diligence, intelligence, stability, and drive that produce diplomas and economic attainment alike for a thing that simply comes with the wave of a magic wand when given a piece of paper that says “graduated” upon it. (i suppose this is not a surprising take from someone who thinks that tucking junk and putting on a party dress can transform a man into a woman…)

but it’s all just marxist twaddle and anti-hope anti-human anti-flourishing dogmatism as a self-serving anti-values imperialism and reality repudiation.

from “communism, one 5 year plan away from a worker’s utopia since 1917” to “critical gender theory, one struggle session away from eliminating biology since bobby went to vassar and changed his name to becky,” it’s all the same attempts by the same broken people to subvert paradigms that were dominant for a reason.

they do not attack everything that works by accident. they do it because it does not work for them. they cannot be the bosses of anything high function and would rather captain a sinking ship than ride steerage on a seaworthy one.

they want a rigged game where they can be on top and they really do not care what needs to be wrecked to get there.

marxist ideas deserve even greater disdain now than they did 100 years ago because there have been so many more object lessons in the interval, all of them bad, many of them among the worst calamities, genocides, and social and economic devolution in human history.

at this point, anyone trying to get you to follow them to the places this road inevitably leads is either a fool or a tyrant (and probably both).

fortuitously, for either the answer is the same for our republic shall stand and this interminably petty pretense to subversion shall fall upon its simple sentiments: