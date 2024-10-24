for some time now it’s been pretty obvious that there are multiple realities trying to occupy the same physical landmass in america.

we’ve grown entirely apart and lost and and all common ground and agreement on anything resembling a consensus material plane.

everyone’s own opinions seem to come complete with their own set of facts and this fact seems FAR more prevalent on the left who are increasingly furious with not just the right and the center but seemingly with the fabric of reality itself from physics and biology on down.

possibly not since the french revolution has an aristocracy been this far out of touch and more and more it seems to me that the leaders of this trend are inhabiting entirely hallucinatory realms.

hateful realms that they pitch as “joy.”

it’s positively soviet.

i have some theories on this.

let’s look.

i have an honest question: “why do these people hate men so much?”

and how are they this staggeringly unselfaware about and entitled in this hatred?

how can they not see it for what it is?

how do you get to here?

i mean, it does not take chops as the world’s keenest observer of the human condition to suss out that:

people in therapy who think everyone needs therapy are perhaps not the best yardsticks for “who is in crisis” but likely rather for “projection” that this is astonishing self-delusion and self-deception that the truly great irony is that basically no women actually respect or desire the sorts of men these pundits purport to support

this is not about making strong, happy men or preserving or validating any vestige of chivalry. it’s about shunting them out of the way to be hall monitored into compliance by the HR department. this is real, actual hate, vilification, and marginalization as the “lived experience of men” is denied and made female (and a broken female at that).

what’s even more astonishing is this this tribe thinks that it is about joy and that this is somehow “healthy.”

how does a subgroup get like this?

just how much of this “joy” is anyone supposed to take?

if one would discern just how these people came to have so little contact with even the concept that there might be another opinion or inclination than theirs, it’s really quite simple:

they shunned as heretics anyone so inclined.

i’ve spoken a fair bit in the past about the dangers of low identity people locking on to external ideologies as underpinnings for their senses of self and how it causes them to experience all disagreement as personal attack as the horrific and self-abnegating price paid for being “a person who is their ideas” rather than “a person who has ideas.”

really step back and consider what this winds up meaning in practice.

many of you, like me, have inhabited a sort of middle or orthogonal axis as libertarians or anarcho-capitalists or constitutionalists. my own experience here has been stark:

i honestly cannot recall ever losing a conservative friend for being pro drugs, pro abortion (within reason), anti-empire, anti-tariff, or pro (unsubsidized) immigration.

but i have lost a whole pile of liberal friends who have exploded into wild rages and literally been unable to speak to me anymore for my distrust of covid vaccines, refutation of climate change fear narratives, or for saying “i think abortion should be banned after about 13 weeks or so.” i’ve had so called “feminists” go wild and banish me over the idea that dudes in dresses should not be able to play women’s sports.

and the fact that one side of the political spectrum is so much more likely to excommunicate anyone who is not “just like them” is what renders them so lost.

they are precisely what they purport to hate: intolerant, non-inclusive, and non-diverse. it’s so glaringly obvious that the only way they can escape self-indictment is to project these failings onto everyone else and bellow “racism, sexism, phobia” at anyone not exactly like them. then their own chorus backs them volubly to make sure that they all get to stay in the tribe and don’t face expulsion for any tiny apostasy.

for the inquisitors are everywhere and ever eager.

such a structure not only enforces severe and strict homogenation, but it also inflicts crippling myopia because once you shun and excoriate anyone not inculcated obsessively to your orthodoxly, from whence will you generate any perspective or awareness?

nowhere, that’s where.

you chase away any dissent and surround yourself with a few toadies and a sense that the rest of the world is hostile (mostly because you are being so hostile to it).

more astonishing, you cannot imagine any reason that anyone else ever left you apart from derangement or coercion.

"anyone who has left our fold has gone off their rocker" seems more like an inquisitor excommunicating heretics and blaming some devil than a dispassionate seeker of truth seeking to understand.

persecution fantasy is bad enough, but “coercion fantasy” where everyone is being made to act against you because you can imagine no other reason any right thinking human would do this because, of course, all right thinking humans must think as you do, is some seriously rare air in terms of losing the plot.

you’re isolated and self-segregated in a raging maelstrom of ideological purity tests with instant expulsion for the most miniscule deviation. seriously, you could not design a more powerful engine to rarify loss of perspective.

and pretty soon you have nothing left but going “full godwin” because you really truly think that trump wants to be hitler because the tiny circle of people you still know all think so too.

you have no idea you’re indicting yourself and lighting your own credibility on fire.

the only folks you ever preach to are the choir because the only people you know are your choir. the rest of the world is outside your perception horizon.

if you want to know how the left keeps reading the room so wrongly, this is why. they are not in the room. they have not even seen the room for ages. everything they know about it is mythology spun within their own self-sequestered smugness.

“anyone not like us is a fool, a villain, or under duress and probably literally hitler.”

this is an easy salient to swallow if the only things you know about people different from you are the things that people just like you make up about them.

the whole world transforms into a role playing game and you become unwitting LARPers slaying imaginary monsters with what you construe to be spells of great power but that turn out to be mumbled word salads offensive to those possessed of real identity or reason.

it has become a hallucination cult, enforcing internal tenets and viciously expelling and attacking any who deviate from them.

“thou shalt have no friends but us” is classic cultist 101.

i fear this country is going to need more than simple political reconciliation.

it’s going to need actual deprogramming of the brainwashed victims of DEI and woke.

this has been a mind virus and until such people as it has infected can once more tolerate the idea of tolerating people whose views differ from their own, they are going to be in real trouble.

they will be unable to integrate into or relate to humanity or reality and it will only get more acute as they grow more isolated and they descend ever further into blaming this upon some systemic prejudice inherent in others rather than take stock and ownership of themselves.

most were messes enough when they were holding the whip hand and privileged.

imagine what they will become when they lose control and must once more inhabit meritocracies and open, reasoned discourse without being able to shout down speakers they do not like.

for the sufficiently deluded, re-entry into reality feels like a descent into madness.

the crybullies are in for a lot more crying and a loss of ability to bully.

i don’t know who needs to hear this, but history is written by the winners, not the whiners.

interesting times ahead…