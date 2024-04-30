when it comes to pointing out “real life james bond villains i know that many favor the cardigan clad conman DBA “bill gates” or klaus “the monologue” schwab who seemingly cannot resist expounding endlessly upon his sinister plans to take over the world, but for my money, it’s george soros.

while others go in for the high profile “dominate NGO’s and halls of government power and grow fat upon the grift” in hopelessly flashy fashion, soros is like SPECTRE, always in the background, always scheming, always doing stuff but never quite seen. he’s not about pomp or titles or manifestos, george just finds the weak spots, inserts levers, and pushes.

in a brilliant bit of value investing, he realized that the best way to completely change a city for short money was to buy DA’s. their races are small investment, low profile, and one person can make massive differences because as we all know, it does not matter what the law says; it matters what the people who apply the law do.

this project bore quite a lot of fruit:

the damage is instant and obvious. you get a DA that thinks that “prosecuting auto breaks ins is racist!” because of who keeps getting arrested and bingo, the whole ball of civilization starts unravelling. add in assault. add in robbery from stores. add in burning cities and actual no joke looting.

it’s all just “political expression.”

wanna squat in someone’s house? move on in!

redistribution is en vogue and we do not prosecute it.

for my friends, everything.

but you so much as touch one of these people and you will learn the true meaning of “for my enemies, the law.”

THAT is the power of the DA. they are basically lawless and unaccountable. they decide who gets charged and for what. they decide to let you out on zero bail to go do it again. and again.

soros cheekily calls these PACs and 527’s “safety and justice.”

ask san francisco how chesa boudin (literally raised by weather underground terrorist parents) worked out…

the police rapidly get so demoralized that they will not and cannot act. crime explodes and they do nothing because what can they do? every time they arrest anyone, they run the risk of career ending trouble for touching a protected class. and why bother? they’re not going to be charged. they’re not going to be held. they’ll be back at it faster than you can finish doing the arrest paperwork. so why stick your neck out? it’s all risk, no reward. you cannot make a difference.

the prosecutors themselves line up AGAINST the police.

now, i am far from a blanket “back the blue” kind of kittycat and think that the militarization of US police and policing has been a horrendous own goal for the coppers and they certainly bear their share of the blame for the loss of public faith in them, but that does not mean that they are not being deliberately attacked by political foes as well.

She (terran) has been charged with 11 felony counts of illegal use of confidential police records, the Los Angeles Times reports.



Teran has been accused by Democrat AG Rob Bonta of improperly downloading confidential records of police officers while she was working for the LA County Sheriff's Department in 2018.



Bonta said that Teran "impermissibly used that data" after being hired to work for Gascon's office three years later, according to the AG's press release.

you attack them personally, stir up riots, protect the rioters and punish the police who tried to stop the looting and robbing and mugging and murder.

the guy who pushes you onto the subway tracks goes free, but the guy who pushes that guy? jail.

when they do get a clean bust, you refuse to prosecute.

you make it impossible to do the job then blame them for not doing the job.

it’s the classic leftist tactic of “break the economy then blame capitalism” applied to law and order.

and so things spiral until you land here in the calamitous crime waves sweeping so many US cities.

people are literally stealing from stores in broad daylight, walking 2 blocks down the street, and selling the goods on the sidewalk.

and the NYPD is powerless to stop it.

auto and property crime is so rampant in SF that no one even talks about stopping it anymore.

and the SFPD are powerless to stop it.

you might as well try to shovel back the tide.

these people will be back on the street before you are.

no prosecution, no bail, no consequences.

and in the unlikely event that any of these people do get in trouble for blocking bridges or highways, well, you have your gang go bail them out.

and it’s just going to get worse.

soros is buying ~300 radio stations in nearly 50 markets. it’s all going to be “local radio.” he’s asking to skip the “foreign ownership review” in time for the coming election.

is this the next “value play for mass market manipulation”?

is this how you make your defense of all the cities you’ve been wrecking look home grown and local newsy?

you have to admit, it’s a clever plan worthy of bond villainy: keep cropping up right where no one expected. “un-ex-SPECTRE’d”

the others point at the fences and call their shots, but soros just goes and does stuff and by the time people see it, it’s mostly done.

and this is why dragging it out into the light matters.

(especially now that his son is dating a clinton crony. quite the joining of the clans.)

but don’t worry.

we have our people on it.