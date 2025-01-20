so, this happened today:

for all that pardoning fauci is horrific (and it is) pardoning the jan 6 committee members may well be worse.

these people lied and buried evidence to support absurd and over-charged prosecutions for blatantly partisan purposes.

biden has essentially pardoned his co-conspirators in a coup and a 4 year show trial of lawfare against political opponents and the suppression of the data, footage, and testimony that would have laid plain how outlandish and unjust this was and wrecked the “trump is a lawless fascist who tried to stage an insurrection” narrative to which so much of the CNNPC class still seems to subscribe.

biden went on to pardon all the capitol police officers who testified before congress.

“exceptional circumstances” indeed.

this entire process stinks like a red lobster dumpster in august.

the precedent this sets is as vile as it is dangerous.

is there no longer to be any repercussion for subverting justice or the constitution or any oath of office so long as the president you did it for is there to say "te absolvo" at the end?

what would be impermissible under such a system?

basically nothing.

the president’s thugs and lackeys, officers and officials may run riot, break the law, bear false witness, slander, smear, and abuse, grift, steal, take bribes and sell influence and then quicker than you can say

it’s all good. never happened.

ukraine, china, lawfare, shady deals and dealings, FBI as secret police, fake intelligence and police statements, unlawful arrest: it all never happened.

fun for the whole family!

fun for the whole party! this is banana republic level dealings.

you could run the stasi out of quantico and then simply remove accountability.

you could torture, spy on political opponents, entrap, and even murder and then “voila! joe’s your uncle. no crime, no time.”

anyone on your list can lie to congress with impunity, engage in malicious prosecution of political enemies, rig elections, and profiteer pandemics while lying their little faces off about having been the ones who caused it in the first place then ride off into the sunset, free as a bird.

this kind of stuff would make maduro blush.

this has been perhaps the most corrupt administration in american history.

and to the end, they play true to form claiming that they must pre-emptively pardon their partisans to “stop fascism.”

it’s pure inversion, fascists claiming privilege from investigation and trial for their acts. it’s like watching the wehrmacht declare itself immune to nuremberg.

this is an ugly way to run a railroad.

you use the system as a weapon while you are in power and the moment before you lose it, you pardon all the weapon wielders.

this is grotesque.

the presidential pardon is not meant to provide infinite unaccountable latitude to presidential henchpeople.

this is the low point of american presidential morality.

this whole fusillade of get out of jail free cards is obviously intended to not only let collaborators in crimes against congress and we the people skate, but to seek to deter even having investigations into these matters by rendering all the guilty parties and witnesses free from prosecution and thereby make investigation seem pointless, fruitless, and perhaps lack standing.

the silver lining here is that i think that this may be a serious miscalculation and i have an idea:

pardons only apply to past deeds.

new crimes are still punishable.

lying to congress is a crime.

so, subpoena folks to testify in congress.

ask them to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about the events of the last 4 years.

they cannot be prosecuted for that which they did wrong in the past, so legalistically, they have nothing to fear except committing some new offense and they CAN be prosecuted if they are found to be lying to congress now and perhaps for a variety of other interesting things related to continuing to commit or hide the fraud of others. conspiracy, RICO, who knows, i’m sure some clever boots can find something.

interesting fork for them.

many will lose face, but will a capitol cop who was “just following orders” risk prison for perjury?

brandon may have just created the ultimate “spill the beans” incentive structure.

someone should press hard to use it.

getting to the truth here and laying plain what just happened and why is the first step in making damn sure it never happens again.

in here somewhere, there’s a cabal to unearth.

this guy could not remember his own executive orders.

he did not conceive, architect, implement, or oversee all this partisan lawfare and outlandish policy.

but someone did.

who has been behind the curtain?

it's been a sort of perfect storm/open season.

i think this is how it got so out of hand and became such a smash and grab.

president “screen saver mode” was the perfect patsy and all his underlings and shady svengalis above and around him could act with utter impunity to do all the crazy stuff they would have never otherwise dared.

they had all the power with none of the responsibility.

these are important questions and we need answers.

perhaps the other key question is "who really did all this pardoning?"

(i strongly doubt that it was president puddinhead)