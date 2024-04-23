bad cattitude

let the sunshine into the NIH
even if it burns it down
  
el gato malo
sunday memepool: tough times
and karmic advice
  
el gato malo
sunday memepool: peak performance
a (mostly) video compilation. let's roll.
  
el gato malo
woke or joke
let's play again
  
el gato malo
the road back from serfdom
is a road that leads away from state controlled money
  
el gato malo
the road to serfdom is paved with lost perspective
inflation is tax farming and debts and deficits are the road to dictatorship
  
el gato malo
kitten corner: tax day
here for you in the tough times
  
gatito bueno
sunday meanpool: can you handle the truth?
a volley of veritas
  
el gato malo
sunday animal-pool
creatures great and smol
  
el gato malo
coming of rage stories
effacing the terrain with bad maps
  
el gato malo
free speech: hier stehe ich, ich kann nicht anders
recalling the true purpose of the republic
  
el gato malo
sunday memepool 2
the price of friendship
  
el gato malo
